TAMPA, Fla. — If there is a GOP presidential candidate who needs a good debate showing on Wednesday night, it’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a political analyst.

What You Need To Know First GOP primary debate will be Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m. airing on Fox News channel



Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading debate opponents in polling, despite trailing former President Donald Trump



Trump will not attend the debate in Milwaukee, opting for a sit down with Tucker Carlson instead



8 GOP Candidates have qualified for the debate stage tonight

DeSantis continues strong fundraising efforts despite a recent campaign reboot but is slipping in fundraising from major campaign donors.

Florida's governor has also slipped in national polls, although he still leads other candidates except former President Donald Trump, who is almost 40 points ahead of the entire field.

With Trump skipping Wednesday night’s Fox News debate, he will instead be interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

University of South Florida Political Science Professor J. Edwin Benton says DeSantis could use Trump’s lack of presence on the debate stage to his advantage.

“Most Americans don’t pay attention to politics until election time, and even then, they try to find shortcuts, ways to become educated to the point that they can make a decision that is in their best interests and their own family and their welfare,” said Benton. "So they do take this opportunity to hear the other voices, hear what they have to say, what their campaign promises are, what they would do if they were elected.”

The debate could be an opportunity for DeSantis to separate himself from other candidates like former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and a recently surging private businessman and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

There is no question despite recent indictments in New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington D.C. that Trump has a commanding lead in the GOP primary, but candidates like DeSantis need strong debate showings in the event the former Republican president steps out or is forced out of the race.

“Does the Trump indictments help DeSantis? Yes, if DeSantis can hang in there,” said Benton.

Eight Republicans have qualified for the first GOP Presidential Primary debate in Milwaukee that begins at 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23.