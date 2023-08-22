ORLANDO, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting a 68-acre prescribed burn Tuesday at Lake Apopka North Shore in Lake County.
Prescribed fires help lower the possibility of dangerous wildfires while enhancing the land’s environmental quality by burning off fuels that naturally build up over time, which also manages the growth of woody shrubs.
In fire-dependent ecosystems, fire is nearly as important as rainfall and sunshine. The benefits of prescribed fire include restoring and maintaining natural communities, reducing chances of destructive wildfires, perpetuating fire-adapted plants and animals, cycling nutrients, managing tree diseases and opening scenic vistas.
Before conducting a burn, the Water Management District ensures that wind and other weather conditions are correct for managing the fire and minimizing the impacts of smoke to residents and traffic.