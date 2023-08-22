MILWAUKEE — The first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee this Wednesday is offering a unique opportunity for people who live and work in southeast Wisconsin.

What You Need To Know The first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee this Wednesday is offering a unique opportunity for people who live and work in southeast Wisconsin



Proforma Scout Promotions in Whitefish Bay was selected to make all the merchandise that will be sold at the debate



Wednesday’s debate is also an opportunity for local Republicans to see presidential candidates in person



The debate, hosted by Fox News, is not open to the public. Several thousand tickets were handed out to a select group of people

The Republican National Committee picked Proforma Scout Promotions in Whitefish Bay to make all the merchandise that will be sold at the debate. That includes all the T-shirts, hats, buttons and mugs. The only stipulation is that everything sold is produced in the United States.

“I think it is so surreal, the whole experience,” said Proforma Scout Promotions owner Candace Lillund. “I’m looking forward to it being a historic event. We haven’t had this kind of exposure in the whole 11 years we’ve been a company.”

Lillund said she is thankful for this opportunity. She said she hopes there’s more to come for all Wisconsin small business owners, as the even bigger Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is only about 11 months away.

Wednesday’s debate is also an opportunity for local Republicans to see presidential candidates in person.

Keva Turner, who is on the board of the West Allis Republican Party, will be in the crowd at Fiserv Forum.

“It is an honor to be able to attend,” said Turner. “I’ve recently gotten into politics, so I am really happy that plans were made to make sure that I can go.”

Turner ran in last year’s election for Wisconsin’s 14th Assembly District but did not win.

“I’m looking forward to see what the candidates have to offer,” she said. “I know what’s important to me, things like education and crime. I would love to hear what they have to say about those topics.”

The debate, hosted by Fox News, is not open to the public. Several thousand tickets were handed out to a select group of people that included members of former Gov. Scott Walker’s Young America’s Foundation, members of Moms for Liberty, local elected officials and others active in the GOP, both locally and nationally.

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Fiserv Forum. Candidates are set to take the stage at 8 p.m.