BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who is from Dallas, Texas, delivered an impressive feat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday.

Her dream to enter the Tokyo Olympics was shattered after she tested positive for marijuana. But her comeback game has been strong ever since. Now, she could be a contender for a medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In an interview with reporters, Richardson said, “I put my best race forward and I came out with a victory that we've been training for all season long.”

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s quest to win a sixth world title at 100 meters and tie pole vaulter Sergey Bubka’s record for an individual discipline ended at the hands of Richardson. Fraser-Pryce’s Jamaican teammate, Shericka Jackson, finished second.

“You don’t have to always know the answer. You just have to come and fight,” Fraser-Pryce said. “And tonight, I’m really grateful that I’m walking away with a bronze medal.”

Even though Fraser-Pryce seldom raced this year — and hadn’t cracked 10.8 seconds — because of an injured knee, she entered the 100 in Budapest as the favorite. Her odds got even better when she cruised through her semifinal heat while Richardson, Jackson and Marie-Josée Ta Lou were forced to battle it out in a much tougher semifinal.

But Richardson had plenty left in the final. Though Fraser-Pryce got off to a better start than either the winner or Jackson, she couldn’t hold either of them off. Her quest for three straight world titles came to an end. It hardly makes her career less remarkable.

Her first title came in 2009. Her last two came after she had a baby boy, Zyon, who recently turned 6. Scattered through all that, there are eight Olympic medals, including three golds.

“I literally, I grew up watching her,” Richardson said, spurring a bout of embarrassed laughter from both.

The U.S. has not swept the 100-meter since 2017. Richardson and Noah Lyles both brought a win back to America in their respective races.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.