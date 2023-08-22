TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official Tuesday, naming Baker Mayfield as the team's new starting quarterback.

Mayfield, signed in the offseason after spending last year with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, was competing with Kyle Trask to see who would replace the retired Tom Brady.

Mayfield, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

The Bucs have one preseason game remaining, Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

Their first regular season game is Sept. 10 at the Minnesota Vikings.

Mayfield has a 31-38 record as a starting quarterback in the NFL, with 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions.

The former Oklahoma Sooner led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance in 2020. The Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wild card game before losing the divisional round contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He completed eight of nine passes for the Bucs in the preseason, with one touchdown.