The child was found safe and sleeping on a neighbor's porch less than a half-mile from where the family was staying.

Authorities said Thomas, who has autism, had last been seen around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Acorn Court in Davenport. The boy's family was visiting from out of town.

A family member noticed the front door of the residence wide open at approximately 2:45 a.m., and the child was not found to be in the home. The family called the Sheriff's Office to report the child missing.

In addition to deputies, the Polk Sheriff's Office aviation unit, marine unit and K-9 unit and bloodhound also responded and assisted in the search.

"The Polk County Sheriff's Office is very happy to announce that the missing 3-year old child has been found safe," the agency said in a release Tuesday morning.

