ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Board of Commission convened on Tuesday, to figure out how to best distribute millions in county tourist development taxes (TDT) to organizations hoping to fund projects to ultimately attract more visitors.

What You Need To Know A nearly 6-hour Orange County Board of Commissioners meeting took place on Tuesday, with a main topic being how to distribute tourist development tax funds



County officials believe there will be a pool of around $900 million to allocate



This would support recommended projects included the Orange County Convention Center, Camping World Stadium, Amway Center, The Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center and the UCF Sports Village

Officials said in 2023, Orange County expects collections upwards of $355 million.

County Comptroller Phil Diamond set the record straight in the hours-long meeting saying the county can afford up to $900 million in bonding capacity to fund projects.

Diamond said he doesn’t believe the county needs additional experts to confirm they can afford that.

“Time will tell, but that comes with the territory,” he said.

The commission chamber was packed for several hours, with heavy interest from the community and organizations hoping to get some of those millions.

Right now, the mayor’s proposal mainly supports two projects out of the five projects that a special task force recommended the county give TDT funds to.

The mayor proposed $400 million for a Camping World Stadium project and $500 million for funding one stage of the Orange County Convention Center Project.

“I’m not tying the hands of the board today, it’s a proposal,” said Mayor Jerry Demings.

He said he’s all for supporting tourism and business growth.

“The anchor perhaps for many of them is activity at that convention center,” he said. “The thousands of workers that I’m responsible for to work at that convention center, I want to keep them employed, I want to keep those businesses working.”

Commissioner Mayra Uribe said the only project she feels solid about is the Orange County Convention Center. She said she would like the top organizations to present and reveal why they're willing to take less and what it would accomplish.

“I feel like they deserve the opportunity to present that to us,” said Uribe.

Commissioner Christine Moore during the meeting said she’s “unhappy” for UCF Sports Village and the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center and she would like the county at least to support their projects with a down payment.

Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero agreed and said the county needs to look into potentially funding UCF too.

Commissioner Mike Scott said there has not been enough time or information to make a well-informed decision, and an additional perspective could be helpful.

After almost a 6-hour meeting, commissioners said there will be a future meeting dedicated to talking next steps with TDT funds.

The goal is to try to have funds allocated before the next legislative session in January.