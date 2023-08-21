MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A bumpy road within the Oakwood subdivision in Marion County is causing headaches for drivers who live there.

Edward Davis said his street is a dirt road in a neighborhood full of dirt roads off of NE 1st Street Road.

Potholes fill the street in front of his home on Northeast 6th Lane in the Silver Springs area.

“It’s just like a graveyard of pot holes everywhere,” said Davis.

He said crews come out and fill the holes every once in a while, but the rainy season keeps those potholes coming back.

He said drivers have to drive on neighbor’s yards to avoid the potholes.

“It’s pretty bad when you have to buy a lifted vehicle to get in and out of your house, get in and out of your yard,” he said.

Davis is hoping to get the roads paved or filled in with dirt, but since they are privately maintained, he will have to work with his Homeowners/Property Owners’ Association to get the dirt roads fixed.

However, a spokeswoman for the county said they will inspect the two entrances to the Oakwood subdivision on Northeast First Street Road.

“It’s something we have to live with, but we shouldn’t have to,” said Davis. “We pay taxes. They should do something for these roads here.”

