SANFORD, Fla. — Organizers of two major events are cancelling their plans for festivities in Sanford. Those events are "Jingle Jam" and "November Fest," formerly known as Oktoberfest.

A statement from the City of Sanford on Sunday night showed the reasons for the cancellations were tied to regulations and rising city costs.

Some local businesses are disappointed in the cancellation of the two events, as many of the shops in the historic district count on them to bring in additional customers throughout the year.

Many believe the city has made great progress over the past decade in revitalizing the downtown area. Officials and locals credit the regular events that bring customers from across Central Florida.

Mike Smith, owner of The Current Seafood Counter in Sanford, says many of his customers and other business owners are disappointed in the decision.

“Obviously if you’re on social media and you’re following it, there is a large amount of people that are bummed out about these two events, having to take a break on it, “ Smith said.

Smith has owned his seafood eatery for 11 years, and says the events drive a large amount of traffic into local shops. He also believes everyone is making a mistake by not trying to keep the festivals in town.

“Downtown Sanford has not seen this vibrancy since the 1960s—before I-4 was built and siphoned everyone away from here,” Smith said.

He says he can remember about 11 years ago when people would not want to walk alone at night in front of his eatery due to crime. Smith believes the events have helped the city become a destination for customers, and the gatherings have helped reduce crime in Sanford as well.

In a statement from officials with the City of Sanford, they say they will continue to work with event promoters to try and meet any requests they have and work to balance impacts on businesses, residents and the local infrastructure.