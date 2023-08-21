OHIO — Kroger has emerged as the top supermarket sushi seller, with more than 40 million pieces sold last year, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, has more than 2,700 locations across the U.S., and most of them — about two-thirds — sell sushi, according to Axios. Kroger sold its first sushi in 1991, according to WSJ, and has since been creating in-house sushi for the public to enjoy. The report said Kroger locations on the West Coast and in the Rocky Mountain states are driving the sales in particular.

The WSJ collected data from Circana Group, which also noted that supermarket sushi has grown in popularity. The report stated sushi sales at retailers are up more than 50%, and more than 43.7 million servings of sushi were sold over the past year.

The WSJ said data from the Circana Group shows sushi is among the most popular items in supermarket delis, and the younger generation is driving the sales. It listed a few reasons: one being that they may have grown up with more diverse foods choices, but also because supermarket sushi is quick and convenient — easy for anyone to grab and go to where they need to be. Another reason is because the sushi is viewed as a healthier alternative, such as compared to getting something from a fast-food restaurant.

Every week on average, shoppers at Kroger are purchasing more than one million items from its sushi menu, according to the WSJ.

Kroger Co. operates under a number of names, including: Ralphs, Dillons, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Owen’s, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Mariano’s, Fred Meyer, Dillons Marketplace, Fry’s Marketplace, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger Marketplace, Smith’s Marketplace, Food 4 Less and Foods Co.