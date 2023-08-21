ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, an Orange County commissioner responded to Mayor Jerry Demings after he sent out a memo outlining a proposal to fund projects with the tourist development tax, which brings the county more than $300 million a year.

The Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force met for months to present top recommendations on where the money should be spent. It came up with five recommended projects including the Orange County Convention Center, Camping World Stadium, Amway Center, the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center and The UCF Sports Village.

In the mayor’s proposal, his priorities totaled $900 million, including $500 million for funding one stage of the Orange County Convention Center project and $400 million for Camping World Stadium’s upper terrace deck and fieldhouse project.

The county projects it can borrow up to $900 million to bond TDT projects and pay back the loan over the next 30 years. County officials say they will use a portion of the $350 million and growing TDT collections each yearto repay the $900 million loan and the interest.

In his memo, Demings said his hope was that the board is prepared to make decisions on Tuesday regarding future commitments of TDT funds, but Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe said she had concerns about future TDT funding plans.

“I felt we elevated forward without having a discussion, without having due process and with a lot of missing information,” she said.

In response to the mayor's funding proposal, Uribe argued that it is “essentially discarding” other projects like the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center expansion and UCF Sports Village, which were recommended by the TDT task force after several meetings.

“We need to know the implication of taking a 20-year bond and a 30-year bond and how much that will cost us in additional interest," Uribe said. "But most importantly, everyone should be given the right to present in front of us."

Uribe said it is ultimately the board's decision as a whole to prioritize the projects.

“We are not a county commission driven by the mayor, we are a county commission driven by seven equal votes and I think it’s absolutely important that this be based in a consensus,” she said.

Orange County Commissioner Michael Scott said he’s looking forward to discussing the issue at Tuesday’s meeting.

“What you’re going to see in our meeting is just direction, thoughtful debate on how we move this process forward,” he said. “Nothing is set in stone.”

Scott said he’s taking the mayor’s memo only as a recommendation, saying Orange County's economy is based on tourism and funds should be spent to bolster that and build upon it to make it more competitive than other counties.

“The convention center should be moved forward and then we should evaluate the other projects based on the need and the impact in the overall tourism community,” said Scott.

The Board of County Commissioners will be meeting Tuesday morning to discuss Demings' memo.

A county spokesperson said the mayor will not be making any further remarks on the funding allocations until Tuesday's commission meeting.

The mayor’s proposal also highlights a commitment to the arts by providing $15 million a year over the next five years for ARC and an additional $5.5 million to arts and cultural affairs.

If TDT revenue outperforms current projections, the mayor says the county may commit an amount to assist with the football stadium tower project at UCF and it may reconsider completion of project 5B at the Orange County Convention Center, Camping World Stadium canopy or the Dr. Phillip's Center.