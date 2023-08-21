WAUKESHA, Wis. — No matter where you go in Wisconsin, it’s hard to drive down a main highway or suburban street without spotting a Kwik Trip. The La Crosse-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores keeps growing their presence in all corners of the state.

Not surprisingly, with growth comes a continued need for hiring. Chris Busalacchi is the store leader at one of Kwik Trip’s Waukesha locations. Busalacchi said it is important for stores to be fully staffed so that they can best serve customers.

He said jobs are available at locations across the state in a variety of positions, including food preparation and guest services at the register.

While many roles don’t require specific experience, Busalacchi said being able to interact with customers is a key skill necessary for being a successful Kwik Trip employee.

“It is important that they are people-people, where they can have a great attitude, great personality, be able to interact with our guests because they are a great reflection of our store and our brand,” said Busalacchi.

To learn more about the jobs available with Kwik Trip, you can visit their hiring website.