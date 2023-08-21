OCALA, Fla. — Citrus County’s CareerSource is hosting a job fair for Citrus, Levy and Marion County residents.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will hold the job fair on Thursday, Aug. 31.

What You Need To Know Citrus County’s CareerSource is hosting a job fair for Citrus, Levy and Marion County residents



Job Fair Aug. 31 from 2-4 p.m. at Realtor’s Association of Citrus County



MORE INFORMATION: Visit careersourceclm.com/event/citrus-county-job-fair-2023/; call 800-434-JOBS (5627)

The job fair is free and open to any job seeker in the Citrus, Levy and Marion counties’ region. It takes place from 2-4 p.m. at the Realtor’s Association of Citrus County, 714 S. Scarboro Ave., just north of the Gulf-to-Lake Highway (Florida-44) in Lecanto.

The following businesses plan to attend, all with immediate jobs to fill in positions ranging from entry-level to experienced: Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, Citrus County Chronicle, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation Center, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Florida Mentor, Full Spectrum ABA, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, iServ, Kerri Kool HVAC Mechanical & Refrigeration, Power Designers Sibex, Right at Home Nature Coast, Staff America, Taco Bell-Florida Bells, TrueCore Behavioral Solutions/Cypress Creek, and Weber Glass.

Those planning to attend should bring printed copies of their resume, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews.



Candidates interested in updating their resume, preparing a 30-second “elevator speech” highlighting their skills and experience, and/or sharpening interview skills are encouraged to visit one of CareerSource CLM’s career centers for fee-free staff assistance. The centers are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 683 S. Adolph Point, in Lecanto; 2175 NW 11th Dr., in Chiefland; and 2703 NE 14th St., in Ocala.



For more information about the job fair, including updates on participating businesses and/or to register, visit careersourceclm.com/event/citrus-county-job-fair-2023/.

To learn more about CareerSource CLM’s fee-free services, call 800-434-JOBS (5627).