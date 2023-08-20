TAMPA, Fla. — A new app has raised concern among parents and school districts about privacy issues. Students can post information about what school they go to and share their class schedule on the app, Saturn. Earlier this week, the Pinellas County School District sent a message out to parents about the app and blocked access to it on the school's network.

Christine Artis, whose daughter is a high school student in the district, said she was shocked when she got the email and learned about the app.

“The world has gone so social media in the last I’ve got to say good 20, 25 years," Artis said. "And if you’re not paying attention to what your kids are doing, that’s when trouble starts.”

Artis said she started talking to her 16-year-old daughter about online safety back when she was in middle school. While Artis said her daughter doesn't use Saturn, she's still concerned about the information available on it.

“This website is supposedly re-doing it and putting security on there," Artis said. "But that should’ve been done at the very beginning. Not now, two weeks later.”

Once a user creates an account on Saturn, they select which school they go to. From there, students can share their class schedule, create status messgaes and post events for other users in their school to see. The app has users in 16,000 schools nationwide and is geared towards high school students, according to Saturn's website.

At first, anyone could join without verifying they're a student. In response to the concern from parents and school districts, the app now requires users to go through verification with a school email address. The app's developers said they are also working to remove accounts that are not run by students.

"We’re serious about keeping our users safe and will continue to build features that help keep Saturn a safe platform for students to spend time with students in their community," the app said in a statement.

At the start of the new school year, local law enforcement agencies are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about social media safety, remind them to never share their personal information online and know what apps their children are using.

"We’re encouraging parents to get involved early," said Britney Morris, public information officer with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. "Have these conversations because it’s a lot easier to build trust with their students before it’s something of 'hey, are they in trouble?' or 'hey, something’s not right.' Parents are pretty good that they can pick up on that behavior of their students if something’s not normal."

Artis said it's important for parents to keep an eye on what their kids are doing online to help keep everyone's children safe at school.

"Back in the day, we walked across the room to change the channel on the TV," she said. "Now you can do it by your phone. I mean, it’s just scary. It’s really scary, this day and age."