ORLANDO, Fla. — As sections of Interstate 4 were being built through downtown, Orlando officials said there was always an understanding something would be done under the overpasses.

The city of Orlando has released a survey asking people for ideas on potential amenities to be built in the spaces below the I-4 overpasses.

It asks people about their thoughts on security, bike paths, walkways, parking spaces and more.

A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Shiloh Baptist Church in Parramore to discuss some options.

Residents of Parramore say they are being mindful of all those who live in and around the neighborhood.

“If you get rid of all these spots, the spots where they go to feed the homeless, where will all these homeless people go when they have nowhere to go?” Parramore resident Andie Long of Parramore said. “So they will still be right there, when they build whatever they build. So if you build, do something for the people, you know.”

The survey will be available online through Sept. 1.