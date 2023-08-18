ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida students are moving into dorms this weekend ahead of their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 21.

School officials say students need to plan ahead and make sure they know their unloading location and moving details to ensure a smooth day.

People should expect crowds and heavy traffic throughout the UCF area as students get their bearings on campus for the first time. From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this weekend, students will unload their cars and check in with UCF staff.

Students are assigned a move-in day by making an appointment in order to spread out the number of students on campus.

Each student is assigned an unloading location and check-in desk based on which campus living community they’re living in. A chart with this information can be found at the bottom of this page.

In order to check-in, students must have their ID card, which can be picked up the Card Services office.

Dollies and carts are available to check out at information tents scattered throughout campus, although UCF officials say the availability is limited.

“We had a fantastic experience moving him in. We walked right in, it took less than five minutes,” said Leann Bartoll, a UCF parent. “They let us check in early. We went right up and just started moving in. It was great”

Parents who took part in Thursday’s move-in day say the process was smooth, though they have tips for those who are moving in this weekend.

“Lessons learned — you will definitely need some kitchen items. There’s not a garbage can, there’s no kitchen items whatsoever, and you gotta figure out who’s bringing the shower curtain,” said Bartoll.

Students living in the Towers and NorthView will need shower curtains. It’s also important that students make sure they buy bedsheets in the correct size. Apollo, Libra, Nike, Hercules, Neptune, Lake Claire, Rosen residents need x-long twin (80") sheets. Towers residents need full-size sheets, and NorthView students need queen size or full XL sheets.

Once moved in, there’s not much time to get everything needed before school starts. Classes at UCF begin Monday.

