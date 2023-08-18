LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Friday morning on Memorial Boulevard (U.S. 92) near Wabash Avenue in Lakeland, and is on the scene of a traffic crash that officials say appears to be related.
Authorities say that the crash happened around 2:30 a.m.
Memorial Boulevard (U.S. 92) was shut down for several hours in both directions between Wabash Avenue and Chestnut Road.
Officials said that while the investigation does not involve Kathleen High School nor any students or staff, it impacted school traffic in the morning.