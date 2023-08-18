ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis recently suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell from her post as the prosecutor for Orange and Osceola counties, accusing Worrell of repeatedly failing to seek minimum mandatory sentences for criminal offenders.

And while the man the governor put in her place — now acting State Attorney Andrew Bain — has already drawn criticism for his plan to remove diversion programs aimed at giving offenders alternatives to jail time, some in the community are optimistic about the future now that he's in office.

Despite the criticism, a local pastor and father of a homicide victim says he’s optimistic about the new state attorney’s plans.

Rev. Stovelleo Stovall often comforts families who’ve lost loved ones to crime. Three and half years ago, his own daughter, Renisha Lee, was shot and killed in Orange County. Her case remains unsolved.

“I was that person, and I never thought once that that would happen to our family,” Stovall said.

On Aug. 17, what would’ve been his daughter’s birthday, his family remembered her, and Stovall says he got a call from Bain.

“For me to get that phone call, that meant the world," Stovall said. "You should’ve seen how my wife lit up. She said, 'Wow' – and she understands, because we know God is in control of everything."

Stovall says Bain told him his daughter’s case is one of several he plans to urge law enforcement to take another look at.

“To hear it from him that, 'Listen, I’m looking at these cases, I’m going to look at it and I’m going to see what I can do,'” Stovall said.

Through his church God Is Able Outreach, Stovall works to reform those who’ve served time for crimes, and he also works to prevent young people from getting into trouble in the first place.

“I text the young kids, I text a lot of young people going to school — middle school, high school — because it can be challenging,” he said.

Stovall says despite differences in how people believe Bain was placed into office, he’s calling for unity behind him and his plans for the office.

And while he continues to work to give young people second chances, Stovall said he believes more needs to be done to make sure violent offenders are kept off the street.

“There’s no way they should be able to get out in 21 days, you know?" he said. "We’ve got to hold them responsible — we’ve got to hold these young kids responsible.”

Spectrum News checked with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for an update on Lee’s case.

The Sheriff’s Office responded by saying in a statement: “The murder of Ms. Lee remains an open case that continues to be investigated. There are no new leads or anything of that nature to report at the moment. Our detectives believe that someone out there knows what happened and who the shooter or shooters are, and they are committed to following up on any actionable leads in this case, and in all unsolved cases.”