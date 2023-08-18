MILWAUKEE — Earlier this month, Master Lock notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) that layoffs at their Milwaukee Manufacturing plant will begin on or about Nov. 3 and will continue until March 29, 2024.

What You Need To Know Layoffs at the Milwaukee plant will begin on or about Nov. 3 and continue until March 29, 2024



In all, 325 employees will be permanently laid off



Master Lock was founded in Milwaukee in 1921



Master Lock plans to close its Milwaukee manufacturing facility in March 2024

In the company’s layoff notice with the Wisconsin DWD on Thursday, human resources director Sydney Smith said in a company statement that the plant closing “was a business decision and not in any way a reflection on our employees in Milwaukee.”

In all, 325 employees will be permanently laid off from Master Lock. Master Lock said it will work with UAW Local 469, the union representing the most workers at the facility, to ensure a smooth transition.

Master Lock announced its plans to close its Milwaukee manufacturing facility in May, after more than 100 years of operation in the city.

Master Lock was founded in Milwaukee in 1921.