APPLETON, Wis. — If you’re thinking about opening a small business, you’re already in the right state.

A study by the Southern Bank Company showed Wisconsin had the second-best rate for small business survival. One Appleton small businessman is proving that to be true, winning customers over with a unique flavor.

Wisconsin is home to over 462,492 small businesses, employing nearly 1.3 million people



Grants have helped small businesses keep their doors open post-pandemic

Colorful Caribbean food, like sauteed island shrimp, has always seasoned food truck owner Reggie Desamour’s life.

“I have been cooking since I was 10 years old with my mother in the kitchen,” said Desamour.

His mom, Rachelle, was the essence of his love for food. Haitian-born Desamour moved to the U.S. to attend business college in Appleton. At age 22, Desamour combined that education and his love for cooking to open his food truck in 2019.

“People like new things and if it’s that the customer service is good, and the personality is good, and the food is good, they’re going to keep supporting it,” Desamour said.

Desamour’s Caribbean Taste food truck is parked in Wisconsin. Business has been good.

It’s been so good that after Desamour closes his food truck up for the day, he heads over to his newly opened brick-and-mortar store, Area 509.

“I’m really excited. I’m really proud of myself for what I have accomplished with the little 6-by-12 trailer that I doled out of my friend’s garage in 2019. Now, the sky’s the limit,” Desamour said.

Desamour is one of 6,000 small businesses opening in Wisconsin since 2020, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“The food truck was successful enough for us to be able to buy this place and that’s how we bought this place,” Desamour said.

But Desamour’s success has been tempered because his mom died before Area 509 opened.

“She would be really proud because of everything that I’m making. She’s the foundation of it. I learned all the skills from my mother from back home in Haiti,” Desamour said.

Desamour said he hopes to continue building off those family traditions while satisfying his appetite for success.