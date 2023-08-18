The nonprofit Better Together is bringing its services to Brevard County.

The organization says its mission is to help families in crisis and prevent the need for foster care. The group takes in children who otherwise would go into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, and helps parents get back on track.

“Families just need relationships, they need someone to call when they are going through a difficult time, and we want to be the person that they call,” said Better Together CEO Megan Rose.

Lindsey Taylor, had just gone through an 18-month DCF case with her behaviorally challenged child, and says she was facing the possibility of losing her 5-week-old.

“I was ready to let him go, because I did not have the fight left in me to fight that journey again," she said. "I was ready to let him go, but because of this organization, my son is 4 1/2 now, and doing exceptionally well."

Better Together was founded five years ago, now works in 21 Florida counties. It has served nearly 6,000 children and kept 98% of families together, organization officials say.

The new Brevard effort is being funded by a $1 million grant from Carroll Distributing.