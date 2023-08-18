COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farmer optimism increased throughout June and July according to one university survey.

Researchers said farmers are "cautiously optimistic" about the future

The Purdue Ag Economy Barometer is published by Purdue University and CME Group.

"The idea is that they're basically surveying farmers across the country and saying, 'How do you feel about current conditions?'" Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

The survey consists of 400 agricultural producers.

"And we're not just talking about conditions in the field, but economic conditions primarily," Vance said.

Questions include: What's your level of confidence in the economy? What's the level of your confidence in your current financial standing? What's your level of optimism about the future?

According to the report, farmer optimism increased by 17 points in June and two points in July. Researchers said farmers are "cautiously optimistic" about the future.

"And you have to understand that a lot of times what we're talking about here is perception. And this could be true of any of us if we're looking at the economy. Is the economy good or is it bad? It's not that black and white. Your perception is largely based on [the answer to], 'How are things in my household [and] am I making money?'" Vance said.

Researchers said the increase in optimism was primarily because of the result of “farmers’ improved perception of current conditions on their farms.”

The barometer reported an improvement in farmers' outlook regarding making large investments in their farming operation and future farmland values.

Top concerns included high input costs and increasing interest rates.

The next report will be released on Sept. 5.