The Lenox Grill has announced plans to close at the end of this month, the restaurant and bar announced on Facebook Thursday.

While they did not cite a specific reason, they announced that their last day of business will be Thursday, Aug. 31.

"Dear Valued Customers, it is with great sadness that we announce the closing of the Lenox Grill at the end of this month. Thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout the years! We have loved serving the Buffalo community. Our last day of business will be Thursday, August 31. Stop by and grab a beer and some wings with us or stock up on that Korean BBQ sauce! Many thanks, The Lenox Grill Team," the Facebook post read.

The restaurant is located on North Street in the Hotel Lenox.