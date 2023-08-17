A new alliance is taking shape across Western and Central New York. On the back of already strong technology investments, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo are working together to become a federally designated tech hub.

It's part of a new competition spurred on by the CHIPs and Science Act that's already helped to bring Micron's estimated $100 billion chip fab to Central New York.

Spectrum News 1 looked into the application and what it could mean for business.

New York state has officially thrown its hat into the ring of the Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs Competition. The Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester regions recently submitted a joint application for phase one of funding.

“This is up to 20 around the United States, so it's a very fierce competition to try to demonstrate that our regions can really move to world-class status," said U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration plans to designate 20 regions to split $15 million, and 5-10 will get between $50 and $75 million for investment in new technologies, including AI and biotech.

Lawmakers say New York is prime for growth, saying the state’s Thruway corridor from Syracuse to Buffalo could become America’s semiconductor superhighway with a federal investment.

"I interviewed with the secretary of commerce because they envisioned one metro area only, and I was able to pursue her and her staff that a super-region like upstate New York and Western New York would be a great place," Morelle said.

The application promoted the regions emergence as a semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain hub with Micron, Wolfspeed and other large employers coming to the area.

One of many small business owners excited by this possibility is Lisa Conway, owner of Pioneer Warehousing and Distribution.

“We basically do anything our customers need in regards to fulfillment, storage, warehousing, transportation," said Conway.

No matter what size your business is, she believes the designation would have a major impact, even if a business isn't directly involved.

“Job productivity, growth," she said. "Growth is the ultimate goal for most businesses that I know of, and I think that this would be huge, whether you’re small, medium, large."

Conway believes this could come at a perfect time with the importance of supply chain businesses. But the question people are asking is, "what’s next?"

"The commerce department will go through a process, they’re going to look at all the applications," said Morelle. "My hope is within the next couple months, we’ll hear whether we’ve been selected."

The department is expected to make a decision on the first phase of grants this fall. The money will help the cities develop a strategy for phase two, in which 10 hubs will receive additional funding.