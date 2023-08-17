PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council is meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss increasing utility rates in the city.
Council members plan to formally set a date and time for a future public hearing where there will be a full presentation on the proposed rates.
The council will consider adjustments to water, wastewater, reclaimed water, storm water and sanitation utility rates and charges for the upcoming fiscal year.
The utility rate changes would go into effect on October 1, pending a council approval.
St. Petersburg utility rates and charges are evaluated and updated each year, according to city officials.