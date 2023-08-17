SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County deputy is accused of inappropriately touching a woman during a traffic stop earlier this week, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Andrew Bergkvist was arrested on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges Wednesday night, following a complaint Monday regarding a traffic stop earlier that day.

According to the Florida Statute, a false imprisonment charge is where the defendant is accused of forcibly, or by threat, confining a person against their will.

The complaint alleged that Bergkvist touched a woman in a sexual manner during a traffic stop on Aug. 14, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

The sheriff’s office suspended Bergkvist the following day and took him off patrol before booking him in jail later Wednesday evening on an active warrant for sexual battery and false imprisonment, officials said.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, regardless of who commits it. Upon learning of these serious allegations, our office acted swiftly, and the investigation ultimately resulted in the arrest of Bergkvist,” Sheriff Lemma wrote in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to building trust with our community, and we will not let anyone undermine that trust. It is our oath and responsibility to uphold the law and support victims of these crimes, not create victims.”

The sheriff’s office said they are reviewing past traffic stops by Bergkvist to see if there are any other alleged victims. So far, no other victims have been identified.

They also said they are in the process of filing paperwork to fire Bergkvist.

“Bergkvist’s actions are a complete contradiction of the norms, customs and values of this organization and the trust citizens place in policing professionals,” Lemma said.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office was recently put in the spotlight after a county detective was arrested after allegedly tipping off child predators of sting operations.