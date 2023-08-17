ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Gen Z couple from Pennsylvania recently opened a vintage inspired shop in St. Petersburg, called 5801 Print House, which offers T-shirts and other items with old Florida designs.

What You Need To Know 5801 Print House opened in July



The Gen Z co-owners were childhood friends



The shop offers vintage inspired T-shirts with old Florida designs



Square report shows 62 percent of Gen Z owners opened their businesses in the past two years or less

“A lot of things are inspired by those little roadside attractions,” said co-owner Alexa Schneider, 23. “I just really like all vintage travel sort of things.”

Schneider opened the shop with her childhood friend and partner Lauren Sampson, 24, in July. The irony of two young women from Pennsylvania becoming experts in vintage Florida is not lost on Sampson.

“It might take a tourist to kind of appreciate how cool this stuff is,” she said. “Some people, they might not want to come in here because they’re like, ‘I’m born and raised here. I don’t need any Florida souvenirs.’ But it’s more than that.”

When Sampson returned to the University of Tampa after the pandemic shutdown classes, Schneider said she decided to move to the area too.

“She got her degree in marketing and I was already going to go into fashion,” said Schneider. “It was kind of where our two worlds kind of merged to where we could come up with this.”

Schneider sketches the designs for the T-shirts on an iPad and does the screen printing in the back of the shop. For their grand opening, they allowed customers to print their own shirts, something Schneider said they want to do on a regular basis.

“We’re going to set up once a month, where customers can come back and print it,” she said. “Be able to take home a shirt and know how the process really works.”

One of Schneider’s latest local T-shirt designs states “For Pete’s sake Relax! In St. Petersburg, Florida.”

“I had never really had heard the expression for Pete’s sake in St. Peterburg,” she said. “Which you would think is obvious.”

The couple falls in line with a new Gen Z entrepreneur report from Square which shows that 62 percent of owners 24 years old or younger have been running their businesses for two years or less.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal editor-in-chief, Alexis Muellner, said the report also shows how Gen Z entrepreneurs feel the pandemic hurt their chances to open a business.

“A lot of those folks felt that in the pandemic they missed opportunities,” he said. “In fact, three out of four —75 percent — of them felt like the pandemic really hampered their ability to get out and start businesses.”

The couple said they made a name for themselves by selling at local markets and decided to open a brick-and-mortar store when they ran out of room inside their home. Schneider said by focusing on the past, their future looks bright.

“Really gave me the confidence to see this has longevity and it’s not just like a trendy thing. It’s here to stay,” she said. “That’s what really works is our timeless, classic designs. It’s not really going to change in the future.”