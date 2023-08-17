EUSTIS, Fla. — The Eustis community is coming together to support the expansion of a local nonprofit that focuses on helping foster kids transition into adulthood.

What You Need To Know Forward Paths Foundation, a Lake Co. nonprofit, is expanding their micro homes program, Cottages on Grove



Forward Paths Foundation is partnering with HomeAid in building 10 new micro homes in Downtown Eustis



In 2019, The First United Methodist Church of Eustis donated land adjacent to their facility



HomeAid Orlando said the cottages will be built in about 6 months

It’s been a long time coming for Denise Berry, Executive Director for Forward Paths Foundation. Her group helps transition foster kids and homeless youth into adulthood.

“As adults, we assume everyone knows how to do the basic things in life and they don’t. There’s misconceptions. They’re learning how to budget and take care of themselves for the first time. And we’re here to help them do that,” said Berry.

It’s the only organization of its kind in Lake County. Now, with the help of a few community partners, like HomeAid Orlando and Taylor Morrison, it’s expanding.

“I think our community is a giving community. We do care about our young people. This is our chance to express that. Hopefully, others will take a look at what we’re doing,” said Berry.

Berry said this was one of her goals last year. On Thursday, her dream became a reality when the organization broke ground on their Cottages on Grove project, partnering with HomeAid Orlando expanding the tiny home program from two to 12 tiny homes, housing 20 clients in Downtown Eustis.

“This is one of the first communities designed for this purpose. I’m really hoping we’ll be that beacon to rest, especially communities in rural areas where it is harder to get around, where the transportation options don’t exist, and where everything is kind of spread out,” said Berry.

These tiny homes may be built and ready for clients to move in as soon as 6 months from now. As Berry sees her ideas come to light, she knows the organization will really make an impact in these young adults’ lives.

Forward Paths Foundation focuses on Lake County’s homeless kids, as well as those who’re aging out of foster care. There, they connect and provide them with resources they need to be a successful adult. They partnered with HomeAid Orlando.

“Homeless agencies are overwhelmed right now because there is so much going on in our economy that’s causing people to lose their homes or be at risk of losing their homes,” said Russ Beyner, Executive Director of Homeaid Orlando.

HomeAid Orlando said the 10 tiny homes will be built and ready for move-in as little as 6 months from now. They are a nonprofit that helps other nonprofits.