ORLANDO, Fla. — Travel numbers released Wednesday from Visit Florida show international travel to the state is booming.

What You Need To Know Florida sees increase in international travel



Central Florida business owner says they have a lot of demand coming from Europe



The Orlando Kart Center is a popular tourist attraction in Central Florida

The report said in the first two quarters of this year, Florida saw a 21% increase in travelers from overseas, and an 81% increase in Canadian visitation. However, there was a 1% decrease in domestic travel to the state.

A Central Florida business owner with a popular tourist attraction says they’ve been fortunate enough to see that increase.

The Orlando Kart Center is known for being one of few outdoor cart racing facilities in the region, having been in Orlando for about 12 years now.

General manager Vitor Salgado said over the past few years they’ve continued to see steady growth in visitation, with a majority of their customers being tourists.

“I would say about 80% of our customers are coming from outside of Florida,” Salgado said. “We have a lot of demand coming from Europe, and from other states.”

Salgado said despite recent reports of tourism development tax numbers being down, they have not really seen the effects of tourism dropping as a business. He said if anything was slowing them down, he would attribute it to the weather. But even then, he said people still make their way to the track.

“The rain stops us a little bit, but people still go out in the rain. If there’s no lightning or anything, they keep going. But not for the heat. Even with this heat, we still get them coming,” Salgado said.

Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said in a statement, “While other states have finally opened their doors to domestic visitors, Florida is again leading in international visitors.”