ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators in Flagler County say they have identified a man who has remained nameless since he was found dead in the intercoastal waterway near Flagler Beach in 1997.

What You Need To Know Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced Thursday that the victim of a 26-year-old cold case had been identified



Investigators say Robert Bruce McPhail, who was 58 at the time of his death, was found floating in the intercoastal waterway near Flagler Beach in 1997





Initially, only a facial reconstruction of McPhail was available, but the Sheriff's Office announced Friday that photos of him from the 1980s in South Florida had been found



Staley said now that they have the victim's name, it will help deputies determine who killed him and why



Anyone with information about McPhail or his death is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 888-277-TIPS

Speaking Thursday, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said that thanks to investigators and a team of forensic geneticists, the victim had be determined to be Robert Bruce McPhail, who was 58 at the time of his death. Originally from Canada, Staley said McPhail — who went by his middle name, Bruce — moved to Florida in the mid-1990s and had a "passion for boats."

"This case required a lot of outside-of-the-box research, and cooperation of multiple agencies, to give the victim a name," he said during a press conference Thursday.

Staly credited Cold Case Unit Detective Sarah Scalia and the forensic genealogy service Othram, with cracking the case.

Initially, the only face investigators had was a facial reconstruction from McPhail's body. But on Friday, the Sheriff's Office reported they had been contacted by an individual who had verifiable photos of him taken in South Florida in the 1980s.

According to investigators, when McPhail was found floating in the intercoastal waterway on Sept. 10, 1997, there were signs that he had been bound, shot and stabbed before he was dumped into the water. With the identification, Staly said investigators can now focus their search for McPhail's killer.

"Now that we have identified the victim as Robert Bruce McPhail, our cold case unit can work on finding who murdered him, and why, to bring justice for him and closure for his family," Staly said.

Staly asked anyone with information on McPhail or his death to contact the Sheriff's Office by email at tips@flaglersheriff.com, or by phone at 386-313-4911.

He said those who wish to remain anonymous can conatact Crimeline at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

"We know someone out there has more information — they knew him as a friend, maybe they were friends with their killer or killers at the time, and relationships have changed," Staly said. "We need that information. We won't give up until the killer or killers are caught. And just because it was a 26-year-old cold case, we didn't forget about it."

He said McPhail's death is one of 10 unsolved murder cases in the county, along with five missing person cases. Anyone who would like to learn more about cold cases in Flagler County can visit the Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit website.

Watch: Flager County Sheriff Rick Staly addresses the public about McPhail's cold case