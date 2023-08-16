CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink satellites Wednesday night from Cape Canaveral.

The company is targeting 8:14 p.m. ET to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying over a dozen Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If needed, four additional opportunities are available, starting at 9:07 p.m. ET until 12 a.m. ET on Aug. 17. Four backup opportunities are also available on Thursday, starting at 7:49 p.m. ET until 11:11 p.m. ET.

The 45th Weather Squadron is forecasting a 20% chance of favorable weather at the time of the launch, with the anvil cloud, surface electric field and cumulus cloud rules being the primary concerns.

Learn more about NASA’s weather criteria for the Falcon 9 rocket here.

Going Up

This is the 13th flight for the first-stage booster, B1067-13, supporting this mission, which previously launched:

Four Starlink missions: Starlink Group 4-34, Starlink Group 5-2, Starlink Group 5-5, Starlink Group 5-9

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the Mission

The Starlink Group 6-10 mission will send 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, joining thousands that are already there.

The Starlink company, which is owned and operated by SpaceX, has stated that the satellites provide internet services to many parts of the world.

Before the launch, astronomer Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics recorded the current information on the Starlink satellites:

4,597 are in orbit

4,566 in working order

3,854 are in operational orbit

Watch the Launch