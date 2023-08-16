A new poll suggests that a majority of Americans support federal charges for former President Donald Trump linked to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While that 54% support is starkly split along party lines — 95% of Democrats support prosecuting Trump, while 85% of Republicans do not — a preponderance of independents (57%) believe the former president should face charges, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

Sixty-four percent of those surveyed believe the federal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith are either very or somewhat serious, compared to 32% who say they're not too serious or not serious at all. Trump was charged earlier this month with four felony counts related to attempts to allegedly overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including conspiracy to defraud the United States government. The former president has pleaded not guily, decrying the case as politically motivated.

"Not only do a large majority of Americans regard the federal charges as serious, more than half of Americans think the former president should face prosecution," said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University polling analyst.

But again, those figures are deeply divded along partisan lines: Eighty-nine percent of Democrats and 51% of independents thought the charges are very serious, compared to 18% of Republicans who responded the same. Almost half of Republicans surveyed, 48%, believe the charges are not serious at all.

Nearly half of those surveyed (49%) said the federal charges had no impact on their view of Trump, with 37% responding that it made them think less of him, and 12% thinking more favorably. Among Republicans, 59% said it had no impact, with 28% finding him more favorable.

There was one area of broad bipartisan support in the poll: Seventy-one percent of those surveyed believe there should be television cameras in court for the trial, including 62% of Republicans, 81% of Democrats and 71% of independents.

While a majority of Americans support Trump's prosecution, the former president's popularity in the 2024 GOP primary only seems to have solidified. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents surveyed, 57% would back Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a distant second at 18%. The support for the Florida governor was the lowest such figure in Quinnipiac's 2024 GOP primary polling this year, now 39 points behind Trump. At one point, in Feb. 2023, DeSantis trailed Trump by just 6 points.

President Joe Biden enjoyed 72% support in the Democratic primary, and led Trump 47-46 in a head-to-head matchup, suggesting yet another close race.

The poll was conducted between Thursday, Aug. 10 and Monday, Aug. 14; later Monday, Trump and 18 others were indicted by a local prosecutor in Georgia who accused the former president and his allies of running a "criminal enterprise" to overturn the state's election results.

Trump has not yet entered a plea in the Georgia case, but has denied wrongdoing, repeatedly railed against the prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and promised to present a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable” report that will prove there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.