SANFORD, Fla. — Dozens gathered at Seminole State College on Tuesday night for a forum on water. The conversation stemmed from reports that a chemical called 1,4 dioxane is in the drinking water.

A comminssioner said that the water is safe, and that the contaminent was above the threshold level for a short period of time



In Lake Mary, the city just got a new water treatment plant funded by Siemens that can take 1,4 dioxane out of the water

This discussion, co-moderated by Spectrum News 13 anchor Tammie Fields, started with reporters explaining the background of the issue.

Our partners at the Orlando Sentinel found Environmental Protection Agency documents showing that the old Siemens plant in Lake Mary was associated with groundwater contamination from 1,4 dioxane.

Records presented at a county meeting last month showed that dioxane levels reached a threshold that needed to be reported in April 2016. Since then, it has always stayed below the health advisory level and is frequently half that.

County Commissioner Lee Constantine wanted to drive home the message that the drinking water is safe — and under the EPA advisory limit.

“The water is safe," Constantine said. "It was always for a very, very short period of time that it's been above the health advisory level and frankly that level is much different in different places, it's more the length of time and how long.”

He also stated that this is not just a Seminole County problem — but a contamination problem across the state and that more transparency is needed.

Constantine, along with the other panelists, hopes Seminole County can band together to advocate for more regulation when it comes to the water.

It was also pointed out that there aren’t many studies about the effects of 1,4 dioxane on humans.

However, a professor at Yale just received a grant to do just that and hopes that those living in Seminole County will volunteer to be part of a case study.

One Lake May resident said they will no longer drink the tap water but is hopeful things will improve after hearing what was said at the forum.

“There is a lot of good information, there is a lot to do," Michael O'Dell said. "There is a lot of information that we don’t have yet but it seems like people are working on it.”

A panelist at the forum said it's the first of its kind in Florida.

Watch the forum in its entirety below: