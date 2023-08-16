ORLANDO, Fla. — Emotions ran high Wednesday as detectives with Orlando Police searched a home possibly connected to the disappearance of Michelle Parker.

Parker has been missing since Nov. 17, 2011, after dropping off her twins with their father and her ex-fiance, Dale Smith, in Orlando.

Her mom, Yvonne Stewart, says she was hoping today's search would lead to answers, but detectives say they did not find anything.

Stewart says the home belongs to Smith’s father.

Their investigation focused on a concreate slab in the back yard of the home.

"I was like please let her be there," Stewart said. "They’ve found other people under concrete before — (Orlando Police) had reason to believe there was an unturned stone."

Nearly 12 years later and still Stewart’s heart breaks for her missing daughter.

“I found out yesterday afternoon the search was going to happen this morning," she said. "I have just had adrenaline and tears and just pacing because you want to find her— you want this to be over for her for us, for her kids.”

Orlando Police continues to encourage the public to come forward and contact them or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 with information that could be helpful in this case.