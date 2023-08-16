Utility company contractors and subcontractors must follow prevailing wage provisions on projects that require a permit to excavate or open a street under legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The Roadway Excavation Quality Assurance Act mandates construction workers are paid the prevailing wage on such projects, and contributes to reliable utility service for ratepayers, Hochul said.

"Our construction workers keep New Yorkers moving but are often underpaid for their hard and impactful work," she said in a statement.

The New York State Laborers’ LECET called the law a win for the working class.

“For decades our union pushed to expand this requirement from just New York City to the rest of the state,” said Dan Bianco, LIUNA vice president and New England regional manager. “This was a long and hard-fought battle by the men and women of the New York State Laborers that will benefit our membership indefinitely."