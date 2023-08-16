Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday signed off on a bill establishing a permanent outdoor dining program in New York City.

The new law, which the City Council passed earlier this month, creates a system allowing businesses to set up “sidewalk cafes” on restaurant-adjacent city sidewalks year-round.

“Roadway cafes,” meanwhile, will be allowed along city curbs or in parking spaces from April through November each year, provided they are removed in the winter months.

“Dining Out NYC will be the largest in the nation and will shape New York City streets forever,” Adams said moments before signing the legislation. “The program is going to help our small businesses thrive, get people to spend money in our neighborhoods and create great jobs for New Yorkers.”

The law stipulates that outdoor dining structures be made from materials that can be easily torn down or removed if needed, have open-air access and be closed by midnight.

Restaurants will need to secure a license from the city to participate in the program, with fees based on location and square footage. New York City’s Department of Transportation will be in charge of administering licenses for dining structures and enforcing the rules.

The city expects restaurants to comply with the new rules by November 2024 at the latest.

Adams signed the bill, formally known as Intro. 31-C, into law outside Havana Café, a Cuban restaurant in the Bronx, around noon on Wednesday.

During a brief public hearing hosted at City Hall earlier in the day, Adams said the city delivered on a promise for an outdoor dining program that is “cleaner, safer and healthier.”

The mayor credited his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, with implementing an outdoor dining program during the pandemic, when capacity limits inside restaurants were limited and many New Yorkers felt safer gathering in public outdoors.

The city estimates that the creation of the emergency program saved about 100,000 jobs.