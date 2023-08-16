MADISON, Wis. — The eighth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is now accepting nominations.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group hold the competition every year to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry, which contributes nearly $70 billion in total economic output to the state.

Following the nomination period, which runs through Sept. 8, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness.

Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round. Manufacturers, consumers, employees and other Wisconsinites are encouraged to vote once per day, per device, through the rounds of voting.

“Manufacturing is the state’s largest industry, employing nearly 500,000 hardworking Wisconsinites who contribute both to our state’s economy and to our notoriety,” WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer said. “We’re excited to again use this fun contest to feature some of our fantastic manufacturers, the high-paying careers they create and the innovative, necessary products they make.”

WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for this contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast over one million votes since its inception. Products have included firetrucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, beer, motors, snow blowers and more.

“Wisconsin is setting the standard for the rest of the nation when it comes to manufacturing excellence and showcasing the coolest products made here,” said Johnson Financial Group CEO Jim Popp. “We’re proud to join our friends at WMC for our 8th year as the sponsor of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin and look forward to announcing this year’s winner.”

This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.

Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin qualifies for the contest. Nominations can be made at www.madeinwis.com.