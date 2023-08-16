Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested that the trial against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants begin on March 4, 2024, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday in a 41-count indictment that accused the former president and his allies of running a "criminal enterprise" to overturn the state's election results



Trump and 18 others were charged Monday in a 41-count indictment that accused the former president and his allies of running a "criminal enterprise" to overturn the state's election results. The indictment was the culmination of a more than two-year investigation by Willis. launched the probe in February 2021, about a month after a recorded phone call in which Trump pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the 11,780 votes he needed to win the state.

In addition to that phone call and other efforts to pressure state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia, investigators also examined false statements Trump’s lawyers made in legislative hearings, a meeting in which phony pro-Trump electors cast votes, the breach of voting equipment by Trump allies in Coffee County and an intimidation campaign by Trump supporters against a Fulton County election worker into falsely admitting she was part of a fraud scheme, according to court documents and other public records.

Trump has not yet entered a plea in the Georgia case, but has denied wrongdoing, repeatedly railed against the prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and promised to present a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable” report that will prove there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Willis also proposed the week of Sept. 5 for the arraignments for the defendants in the case.

Monday marked the fourth time in 4½ months Trump has been indicted.

Next year is already shaping up to be a busy one for the former president as he mounts a third bid for the White House and faces multiple court cases in different jurisdictions.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith proposed Jan. 2, 2024, as the trial date in the federal government’s election case against the former president, which would be just two weeks before the Jan. 15, 2024, first-in-the-nation Iowa Republican caucuses. The trial in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against the former president is also set to begin in New York on Jan. 15.

Willis' proposed date would be just one day before a slew of primaries set on March 5, 2024, better known as "Super Tuesday," and just weeks before the trial over Trump’s alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to begin in New York. A separate federal trial over alleged mishandling of classified documents is set to begin May 2024 in Florida.

Spectrum News' Susan Carpenter and Ryan Chatelain contributed to this report.