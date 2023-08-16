DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — During a Daytona Beach magistrate hearing Wednesday, city officials reinstated the extended-hours permit for the nightclub Razzle’s, as long as the owner complies with a list of conditions outlined during the meeting.

The permit that allows Razzle’s to operate from midnight until 2 a.m. was suspended on Aug. 10 by the Daytona Beach police chief following a shooting that injured four people in the business' parking lot.

The owner of Razzle’s, Kyriakos Drymonis, attended the hearing and said he was willing to comply with the outlined conditions to reinstate the permit.

City officials said some of the conditions are immediate, while Drymonis will have seven days to comply with others.

The first condition relates to the size of bags allowed on the premises — the club's owner agreed that bags will be allowed as long as they are smaller than 5 inches by 9 inches by 2 inches.

In addition to having metal detectors in place, Razzle's will be required to have tables set up for security to conduct additional searches on people’s bags.

City officials also asked Razzle’s to put up signage to let customers know about the bag restrictions, and inform them that alcohol consumption is not allowed in nightclub's parking lots. City officials and club representatives agreed to keep the age to enter Razzle’s at 18 years and older.

They asked Drymonis to work with the police to enhance security and offer better training to his employees.

The agreement also requires Razzle’s to have specific staff members assigned to the parking lots — at least one security person on Fridays and Saturdays, and at least two people during special events.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said since both incidents happened in the parking lot, having security there will go a long way as a deterrent and might help some police officers who might want to work overtime to patrol Razzle’s.

“The assistance that some of the officers receive at the other bars that they haven’t been receiving at Razzle’s, if that changes maybe we will get more cooperation," Young said. "Because that’s not something that I can mandate — I cannot mandate my officers to work that establishment in their off time, I cannot make that mandate. But if that changes, I think we can potentially see the cooperation improve."

Additional conditions include having the Real ID scanners app installed on staff cell phones to verify customers’ ages.

Drymonis said he will require employees to undergo TIPS training and take an exam to get a certification to ensure customers receive responsible service from bartenders.

Lastly, city officials asked Razzle’s owner to work with the Daytona Beach Police Department on how to operate at closing time to make sure customers are safe and they don’t drink and drive.

“If these things are done, we believe that puts us in a place to be able to say we are satisfied with these circumstances,” Daytona Beach Assistant City Attorney Anthony Jackson said.

City officials say all these measures are intended to ensure the safety of customers, staff, and residents living in the area. A sergeant with the Daytona Beach Police Department will verify that the conditions have been met.