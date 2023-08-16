It wouldn’t be a New York summer without a season of paving, and one family-owned asphalt company out of Cortland is working on roads in a town near you.

Suit-Kote is a century old business of engineers, chemists, and technicians. It's created a slurry, a combination of ingredients that is designed to help extend a roads service life.

“The product itself is polymer modified asphalt, a very small aggregate goes in there and cement and a little bit of water. It all mixes in the back of our truck and comes down and lays out behind the truck through a drag box. It give you a surface to protect the road," said Mat Karsten, sales representative at Suit-Kote.

You may have seen crews working in your neighborhood. They spread and coat roads that are in good condition. The Town of Greece DPW says it’s having seven miles of neighborhood streets micro paved this summer. Last year, Suit-Kote sealed 30 miles of roads in Greece.

“Unfortunately around here we have a lot of salt. Winter is real rough on our roads up here so basically you want to make sure we’re putting a surface on the road and protecting it from getting bad,” said Karsten.

Suit-Kote and the town work together to notify residents of road closures for micro paving. It only takes two to four hours to dry. It’s a minor inconvenience for a much smoother ride.

Suit-Kote employs more than 750 people. It sells and distributes a variety of asphaltic materials throughout the Northeast from terminals and storage facilities in New York, Pennsylvania and Ontario, Canada. Suit-Kote offers road building, aggregates and hot mix asphalt in central New York from its Cortland area plants.