ORLANDO, Fla. — The unprecedented fourth indictment of Donald Trump in connection with alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election will present a number of challenges to the former president's 2024 campaign but may not derail it, two Spectrum News analysts said late Monday.

His latest indictment could embolden Trump’s supporters, said Eddie Fernandez, a former Orange County clerk and a Republican.

"A few cycles ago, we would have had this conversation, and we would have said there's no way a presidential candidate could be indicted even once, or more than once, and still be the frontrunner of a political party," Fernandez said. "And here it is. In fact, the distrust of the system is such that this is actually bolstering his campaign."

Trump's supporters in Congress already have rushed to his defense.

Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election.



Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.



Americans… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 15, 2023

Campaigning, however, will require Trump to juggle four court cases, all while balancing the campaign.

"This is not Democrats, or President (Joe) Biden, or the attorney general attacking Donald Trump,” said Wes Hodge, former chairperson of the Orange County Democrats. “These are the actions of the former president and his allies to interfere with a federal election."

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate say the indictments are further evidence that Trump should not be elected president again.

The actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorney, along with other state and federal prosecutors, reaffirms the shared belief that in America no one, not even the president, is above the law.



From @RepJeffries and me: pic.twitter.com/Y67eJQXuQC — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 15, 2023

How the latest indictment, as well as Trump’s other legal troubles, sits with independent voters could help determine the outcome of the election, the analysts say.