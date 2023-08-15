ORLANDO, Fla. — The contracting company in charge of the scaffolding that’s causing closures and detours in downtown Orlando is set to begin dismantling the structure this week.

What You Need To Know Unstable scaffolding is set to begin being torn down Thursday



Contracting company Balfour Beatty says it will take at least a week



Eight businesses have had to close due to the road and sidewalk closures, while others are struggling to bring in customers

Last week, debris fell to the ground prompting the city to close down streets and businesses.

The contractor, Balfour Beatty plans to begin dismantling the scaffolding Thursday.

Heavy machinery moved in on the building Tuesday

The company says work will take at least a week.

Some local business owners need the problem fixed as soon as possible as eight shops have had to close.

Nifty’s, a Korean restaurant, is still operating during the scaffolding debacle.

Owners Helen and Kevin So say business is down 70%.

“Right now, because of what’s going on there are no people,” said Helen. “Any inconvenience can hinder a customer to another location.”

For six years, the couple has been serving up Korean barbecue for customers.

They were on vacation when they learned about the scaffolding issues.

“Social media said something fell from the high rise and they blocked the whole street," said Helen. "And I was like 'how I am going to get back into my business?'”

Helen hopes to not be inconvenienced for long and says every day counts when you are a small business.

“This is affecting small business more than the corporate business obviously because we work day to day to make sales,” she said.

The scaffolding was originally put up so renovations could be made to the building at 222 South Orange Avenue.