WASHINGTON — As Republican Sen. Rick Scott campaigns across Florida for his re-election bid, Democrats have not yet unified around a challenger for 2024.

What You Need To Know Sen. Rick Scott has been traveling around Florida state as part of his "67 Counties Sunshine Tour"



So far 10 Democrats and one Republican have filed to run against him, though none have widespread name recognition



There have been reports that former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell could enter the race

"Right now the Republican Party dominates the state, so to mount a campaign against Sen. Rick Scott, you’ve gotta have incentive, motivation and resources … and name quality," said Eckerd College Political Science Professor Tony Brunello. "And that's the thing that’s in all of this, is the limiting factor with these Democratic candidates."

"Obviously it's not too late yet, but he does have a very strong hold on on the Senate race at this point," said Florida Gulf Coast University Professor Sandra Pavelka.

Florida currently has more than 500,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats, and during the 2022 Midterm Election, Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republican Sen. Marco Rubio won by large margins.

Among the Democrats who have field to run against Scott — who is currently touring Florida as part of his "67 Counties Sunshine Tour," — are former Florida Congressman Alan Grayson and Navy veteran Phil Ehr, who ran and lost against Congressman Matt Gaetz in 2020. When asked last month about Ehr’s entrance into the race Scott, also a Navy veteran said: "My job is just to run my race, do my job."

There have also been reports that former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell could enter the race. On the Republican side, businessman Keith Gross has filed to challenge Scott, who served two-terms as Florida’s governor before his election to the Senate.

Earlier this month, Scott announced his National Finance Committee, which includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Rubio as honorary finance co-chairs. According to his latest FEC filings, Scott had nearly $3 million cash on hand at the end of June, far exceeding other candidates.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has recently launched a digital ad attacking Scott’s 11-point plan, which originally called for all federal legislation to sunset in five years, without exceptions. After backlash, Scott amended it to say there are “specific exceptions” for “Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits, and other essential services.”

In a statement, DSCC spokesperson Maeve Coyle said: “There are pythons more popular than Rick Scott’s plan to cut Medicare and Social Security. Democrats will look for every opportunity to put Republicans on defense, including in states like Florida.”

Scott’s Communications Director Priscilla Ivasco responded saying: “So far, the Democrats have two failed congressional candidates in the race. I think that says everything you need to know about Chuck Schumer and the Florida Dems’ recruitment efforts.”