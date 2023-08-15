DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A proposal by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office could bring rule changes to beaches.

Commissioners are discussing proposed changes to an ordinance that would ban vehicles elevated in the front – impacting visibility — and require tents and other structures to be left open.

Many beachgoers support the proposal, saying the beach should be a safe space for kids and families to enjoy without having to worry about what may be happening in tents setup near them.

“This is a family place," says resident Papo Cruzado, who has been going to Daytona Beach with his wife for years. "People come here to relax, enjoy. And other than that, I just don't understand why they would like that they actually should be banned, in my opinion.”

He says having enclosed tents provides the opportunity for activities that children should not be exposed to.

“There's other places that are private that they can go do whatever they're going to do," said Cruzado. "But kids shouldn't be exposed to any of this stuff. You know, and you know how kids are. Kids always wander around and god forbid they go to one of those tents and look in and forget it. There shouldn't be no enclosed tents on the beach.”

According to the ordinance any tent on the beach must allow the full interior to be visible without obstruction, to allow observation of any occupants.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they’ve seen tents be used to conceal narcotics and cover up sex acts.

“Unless you have a medical term or something that that involves not getting sun everywhere, then maybe," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "But other than that, it should be open, should be a regular umbrella or an open tent.”

The second part of the ordinance proposal refers to the ban on any motor vehicle with a front that is raised four or more inches higher than the rear fender, also known as Carolina squat-style trucks.

Sheriff Chitwood says these vehicles create unsafe conditions for drivers and beachgoers as visibility is impacted.

Cruzado agrees.

“You have a lot of kids and kids running around playing whatever," he said. "Unfortunately, just because you can't see them, you know, doesn't mean they're not there. And especially if you're using a truck like that that's unsafe and they should be banned, too.”