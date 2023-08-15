WORCESTER, Mass. — You don't have to drive very far down Worcester's Main Street before you spot a Menkiti Group sign. The real estate group is making a mark in central Massachusetts.

"We invest in places where we feel we can have true positive impact and meaningful change on the neighborhoods and communities where we invest," vice president of commercial real estate, Mike McElaney, said.

The Menkiti Group has about six properties in Worcester right now and they're looking to expand in the heart of the commonwealth. McElaney said its Worcester's love for the city that keeps them wanting more.

"One thing I've always loved about Worcester, and our company gets excited about, investing in here is Worcester people are very proud of their city," he said. "That apparent in everything they do. We embrace that."

A large portion of their work has been focused in downtown Worcester and the theatre district, with both residential and commercial projects. McElaney said they envision a new neighborhood, bringing parts of the city together.

"The theatre district is an opportunity to build a new neighborhood and is strategically important linkage, a few blocks of the city that connects downtown Worcester, central Main Street with Main South," McElaney said.

In the last few years, they've finished the Chatham Lofts project and still have properties like the courthouse café building in the works. Just last week, they were picked to redevelop the Denholm building.

"That should be and will be a Worcester skyline notable project for the future," McElaney said. "The Denholm will stay a part of that. So it’s taking what the Denholm was and setting it up for the future so we see something large scale, a lot of housing, retail, vibrant."

The Menkiti Group has been in Worcester for about eight years, a city with ties to its owner's father. Since, they've invested more than $60 million into real estate. McElaney said they are mission-driven real estate company, gauging their success in Worcester both financially and through community impact with a bright future ahead.

"To realize the true impact we can have on the people that live in and around our real estate, we have to be long-term thinking," he said. "We have to be long-term owners to see that positive change occur."