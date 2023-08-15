ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement spent more than $9 million dollars last fiscal year providing protective services to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the first family.

What You Need To Know FDLE's latest report shows the state spent more than $8 million personally protecting and transporting Gov. Ron DeSantis



Total spending topped $9 million



Florida spent an additional $457,000 providing protective details to visiting governors and dignitaries

Spending was already up an additional $3.3 million in the 2022-2023 fiscal year compared to the year before, according to FDLE's annual Report of Transportation and Protective Services released Tuesday.

Salary costs for the governor's personal protective detail more than doubled (up $2.6 million) to top $5 million.

The report shows that transportation and other costs protecting just the governor grew by more than $647,000.





Florida Department of Law Enforcement spent more than $9 million dollars last fiscal year providing protective services to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the First Family.



Spending grew more than $3.3 million in the 2022-2023 fiscal year compared to the year before.



2/ pic.twitter.com/jqHWDXYJYf — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 15, 2023

The report's data show that total costs have gradually grown since DeSantis took office in 2018.

Prior FDLE reports show in the fiscal year that ran July 2020–June 2021, FDLE spent nearly $5 million on total protective and transportation services, including: $3.8 million on salaries for DeSantis’ protective detail, $393,699 on protective and transportation costs for first lady Casey DeSantis, and $69,789 for the first family.

FDLE spent approximately $3 million in similar protective costs for then-Gov. Rick Scott during his last term in office, but notably, Scott owned the aircraft he used to travel and incurred the cost of its use personally.

The increased costs come as FDLE also assumes protective detail responsibilities for the governor as he and the first family travel more regularly out of state as part of DeSantis’ ambitions to win the Republican nomination for president of the United States.

New state laws further shield records about the governor’s protection details and travels from public disclosures, although these activities are often facilitated and paid for by taxpayers through FDLE.

FDLE also reported spending $457,242.39 last fiscal year providing protective services for visiting dignitaries, including many governors from other states.