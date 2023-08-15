TAMPA, Fla. – Traffic will be busy in Tampa on Wednesday night, but not just from rush hour: The BeyHive is coming to town.

What You Need To Know Beyonce is performing her Renaissance World Tour at Raymond James Stadium at 8 p.m.



Lots open at 3 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.



Parking is available to prepurchase online, expect traffic delays to start in the afternoon before the show and after the show around 11 p.m.

Beyonce is performing her Renaissance World Tour at Raymond James Stadium.

It’s Queen Bey’s first stop in Tampa since 2016 and a big crowd is expected.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. Lots open at 3 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

Traffic is expected to start building up when the lots open at 3 p.m. Expect delays along Dale Mabry Highway, Columbus Drive, Himes Avenue, Tampa Bay Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

The show is expected to go about three hours, so traffic will again pick up after the show around 11 p.m.

If you’re planning to be dropped off/picked up or taking a ride share service like Uber or Lyft, you’ll head to George Steinbrenner Field across Dale Mabry from the stadium. Use the pedestrian bridge to get to and from Raymond James.

If you’re planning to park at the stadium, parking lots will be available. You can purchase parking ahead of time online.

For more information on stadium policies and to purchase parking, visit the Raymond James Upcoming Events website.

According to our Weather Experts, there’s a 60% chance of rain in the afternoon, so plan accordingly if you’re going to the stadium early; however, after 8 p.m., the chance of rain drops for the show.