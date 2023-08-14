No longer having to work is a goal many people are working toward, but retirement doesn’t stick for everyone. Whether for finances or fulfillment, many retirees return to the workforce.

That's the case for Patricia Frey.

Keeping busy is one of the things the retired teacher knows best.

“Gives me enough things to keep interested where I don't get bored,” she said about recent home improvement and regular gardening.

“I've actually retired about four times,” Frey said.

That happened for a variety of reasons. The first was finances after a divorce.

“I knew I had to find something, otherwise I would have to sell the house [and] probably, at that age, still move back with my parents,” she said.

But after every retirement after that one, just give it about six months.

“That's about how much boredom I can stand,” Frey said.

According to AARP, around 3% of Americans un-retire.

“The biggest reason from our research for going back into the workforce is to have more money,” said Carly Roszkowski, the vice president of financial resilience programming for AARP.

In the last 5 years, there was a 10-point rise in older Americans doing gig work, like driving for Lyft and Uber, becoming realtors, etc. Even with inflation, that 3% un-retirement rate holds steady, for now.

“We do see a good percentage of folks knowing that they might retire now, but as they continue to potentially live longer or have big, unexpected expenses, or market volatility and inflation, they do feel like they might need to go back into the workforce,” Roszkowski explained.

“I'm not doing as well as I could be doing because of inflation,” said Frey.

She is bracing for the future.

“You look for more coupons, you look for more sales, you don't eat as much of the high-priced items as you might have eaten,” said Frey.

She's taking care of her home for herself, but also in case she needs it to fall back on.

“When I do get to that position, if I have to sell, I can sell it or other things so that I have money to make ends meet,” explained Frey.

So as much as she isn’t planning to go back and retire a fifth time, she’s prepared.

“I do have a skill," Frey said. "I can teach people how to do math and I'm really good at it.”

For anyone else looking forward, experts have this advice: “It's never too late to start, but it's also okay to start small,” said Roszkowski.

AARP’s studies show 80% of people find enjoyment in working. They say for older Americans, there is a lot of opportunity when it comes to going back to work. With the experience they have, they could fill a demand in the workforce.