ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country.

What You Need To Know Shortstop Wander Franco has been put on the MLB restricted list and will not be with Rays on their current six-game road trip



The news comes as the team and MLB say they are looking into concerning social media posts said to involve Franco



He didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians

Meantime, The Tampa Bay Rays announced Monday that the team and shortstop Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Major League Baseball restricted list.

The news comes as the team and MLB say they are looking into concerning social media posts said to involve Franco.

Franco did not play in Sunday's 9-2 loss to Cleveland and is not with the team on its current trip to San Francisco and Los Angeles. The earliest he would return to the team is Aug. 22, when the Rays return home to host the Colorado Rockies.

"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays said in a statement Monday afternoon. "Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time."

In a previous statement on Sunday, the Rays addressed Franco's absence on the field: “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Tampa Bay did not detail the nature of the social media posts.

Osleivis Basabe started at shortstop on Sunday in the 22-year-old's major league debut. Basabe, who went 1 for 3 with a double, learned he was being brought up during his game Saturday night with Triple-A Durham.

Franco started Sunday's game in the Rays' dugout, then left it in the fifth inning.

Sunday’s promotion at Tropicana Field was the Wander Franco Snapback Hat for fans 14 and under.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked whether there was any issue with Franco not playing other than a regular day off. Cash replied: “No.”

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 14, 2023

“I’m aware of the speculation, and I’m not going to comment any further on that,” Cash said. “The day off was because (it was) a day off.”

Franco was benched for two games in late June by the Rays for what officials described as his responses to frustrating situations and, at times, not being the best teammate.

Tampa Bay signed the 22-year old to an $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021 — a deal with a team option for 2033 that could be worth $223 million.

Franco, an AL All-Star this season, is hitting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs and is 30 for 40 in stolen base attempts in 112 games.

Franco will be paid during his time on the restricted list, but will not count against the 26-man active roster or the 40-man roster, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

ABOVE: This is a social media post made by Wander Franco. Translated, it means: ""They're saying that I'm with a minor, the people don't know what to do with their time. I am not involved in this type of thing, that's why I don't involve myself with anyone because people are nosey."