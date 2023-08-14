TAMPA, Fla. — A couple of former Ivy League football players are seeing exponential growth in their flavored water bottle business based in Tampa.

The company is called Cirkul and the two founders say the annual revenue they made in their first year of business is what they’re now making weekly.

Even though it’s only been five years since the company began, it feels like no time has passed since Garrett Waggoner, Cirkul’s co-founder, was packing boxes nightly.

“I still remember back when I’d toss on a hairnet and gloves after you're done with calls for the day and go make some cartridges,” he said.

Instead, Waggoner and his business partner and co-founder, Andy Gay, are briefly pitching in packaging some of their products to ship out.

“We try to, you know, build a business during the day and, you know, make cartridges at night,” Waggoner said.

The cartridges are the major focal point of Cirkul.

Cirkul is a new take on flavored water, using a specialty lid that they’ve created that lets a person dictate how much flavoring someone wants in their drink.

They came up with the idea as teammates on Dartmouth’s football team.

“One day in the locker room we were sitting and had a basically narrow mouth bottle of water and a powdered sports drink and we're pouring it into the bottle and kind of making a mess and said, ‘What if you just had something? You popped in the bottle and you could just drink it?’” Waggoner recalled.

That led them to creating a lid that controls the amount of flavor you put in.

Business was going well at the beginning but things really took off when some influencers got ahold of their products and began showcasing them on Tik Tok.

“It was a lot of small micro-influencers that were doing that, ‘Hey, I got this bottle. It can't be as good as they say it is. Let me try it.’ Two billion video views later,” Waggoner said, “here we are.”

Originally, they started in a smaller four thousand square foot warehouse.

Now, they’re in multiple warehouses measuring over 700,000 square feet in total.

“I remember chatting with Andy and they like, 'Do you think we're going to outgrow this?” Waggoner said.

Not only did they outgrow that initial workspace but they’re also now able to make most of their products in house here in Tampa, which made a difference when the pandemic started impacting the supply chain.

“We've been fortunate enough to onshore a lot of that manufacturing for the plastic components to be able to be really resilient and adaptive with changes,” Waggoner said.

According to Waggoner, having a lot of the imported goods already on hand, like the bottles they attached their lids to, made it possible to ride out supply chain issues rather seamlessly.

“We've grown about 150% year over year, compounded for the last five years,” he said.

Since Waggoner is originally from Sarasota, planting Cirkul’s roots in Tampa has been a positive for the growth of the business too.

“It's been a great area for us to be able to recruit,” he said. “I don't think we've missed on a hire that we wanted in the past 18 months.”

With over 1,200 employees, the founders of Cirkul show no signs of slowing down.

With social media and Tampa’s workforce, they hope to convince more people that there’s something in the water worth trying.

